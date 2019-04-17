Catholic World News

All cathedral bells to toll in France

April 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on CEF (French)

CWN Editor's Note: The French bishops’ conference announced that all cathedral bells in France will toll on April 17 at 6:50 PM, the time at which the Notre Dame cathedral fire began.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!