Catholic World News

Pope assures Paris archbishop of spiritual closeness, prayer

April 17, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis sent this message to Archbishop Michel Aupetit on April 16, the day after the fire that destroyed much of the Cathedral of Notre Dame.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!