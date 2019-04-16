Catholic World News

Italian priest’s trial for violating confessional secrecy is postponed

April 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A canonical trial for an Italian priest who is accused of violating the confessional seal has been postponed. Father Orazio Caputo is charged with warning leaders of a controversial lay group that they were under police investigation, after allegedly learning of the probe during a sacramental confession. The priest also faces criminal charges for aiding a conspiracy.

