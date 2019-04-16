Catholic World News

New Jersey’s Catholic governor signs assisted-suicide law

April 16, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: New Jersey’s Governor Phil Murphy has signed into law a bill that allows for physician-assisted suicide. The governor, who identifies himself as Catholic, said that he prayed over his decision and concluded that although he does not endorse suicide “I cannot deny this alternative to those who may reach a different conclusion.” Bishop James Checchio of Metuchen called the law “a brazen attack against the sanctity of human life.”

