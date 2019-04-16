Action Alert!
Get your gift matched!   We have a Challenge Grant to match your gifts by May 6th.   $12,009 left to match.   Your gift now counts twice!
Catholic World News

South Korean cardinal stresses sanctity of life following abortion ruling

April 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: In a decision reminiscent of Roe v. Wade, the Constitutional Court of Korea overturned a 1953 pro-life law.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.