Catholic World News

In China, 2 underground priests kidnapped; church destroyed

April 16, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: “The faithful are worried and afraid because their priests are not safe and risk disappearing in the hands of the police at any time,” according to the report. “The reason is always the same: refusal to join the PA [Patriotic Association] and to be part of the official diocese.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!