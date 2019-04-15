Catholic World News

Decentralization will be focus of new rules for Roman Curia, cardinal says

April 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai, India, told the Crux news site that a new apostolic constitution defining the responsibilities of the Roman Curia will be a bid to decentralize Church governance. Cardinal Gracias is a member of the Council of Cardinals, which has completed a draft of the apostolic constitution and is now circulating the document among other Church leaders for comments and suggestions.

