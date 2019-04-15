Catholic World News

Vatican inquiry into 1983 disappearance of teenage girl?

April 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican “has authorized the opening of an investigation” into the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, according to an attorney for the Orlandi family. The Vatican has not confirmed the report. Emanuela Orlandi, whose family lived in Vatican City, went missing in 1983; the unsolved mystery surrounding her disappearance has given rise to a number of conspiracy theories involving Vatican officials and organized crime.

