Justice Thomas raps ‘religious tests’ for judicial candidates

April 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I thought we got away from religious tests,” Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said in an address at Pepperdine law school. He was reacting to sharp questioning by Democratic lawmakers of Catholic candidates for judicial appointments. Article VI of the US Constitution prohibits religious tests for public office.

