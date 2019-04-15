Catholic World News

New Hampshire lawmakers vote to abolish death penalty

April 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: New Hampshire’s state legislature has voted to repeal the death penalty. Although Governor Chris Sununu has said he will veto the bill, the legislation passed in both houses by margins sufficient to override a veto.

