Peruvian archbishop denies defamation suit is attack on free press

April 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jose Antonio Eguren Anselmi of Piura, Peru, has reacted against the charge that he struck a blow against free inquiry when he won a defamation case against a journalist, Pedro Salinas, who had criticized the archbishop’s handling of abuse complaints. The Peruvian bishops’ conference, parting ways with Archbishop Eguren, had praised Salinas and other journalists for working to “clarify the truth.” The Piura archdiocese, however, issued a statement that free expression “is not an absolute value and it has limits.”

