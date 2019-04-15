Catholic World News

Leading Vatican diplomat denounces killing of unborn children with Down syndrome

April 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Many defenders of the rights of those with Down Syndrome, and other objective observers, call what is happening to children diagnosed with Trisomy 21 in the womb a ‘genocide,’” Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, said in a recent talk. “Even some within the UN System, despite the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, despite the stated commitment of the UN General Assembly, are abetting that genocide.”

