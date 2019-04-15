Catholic World News

Mozambique awaits Pope’s message of hope and renewal

April 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s apostolic journey to Mozambique, Madagascar, and Mauritius will take place from September 4-10. Mozambique (map), a nation of 27.2 million, is 28% Catholic, 28% Protestant, and 18% Muslim.

