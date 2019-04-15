Catholic World News

Live as brothers, Pope tells members of Spanish confraternity

April 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Archconfraternity of the Virgin de la Cinta of Tortosa (Spanish-language Facebook page) is celebrating its 400th anniversary and fosters devotion to Our Lady of the Girdle. The bishop of Tortosa told the Pope that in 1178, the Blessed Mother appeared to a priest in the cathedral and said, “I place this girdle of mine on the altar, and I give it to you so that you may keep it as a sign of my love.”

