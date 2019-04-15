Catholic World News

Theme of papal preacher’s final Lenten sermon: ‘God chose what is foolish in the world to shame the wise’

April 15, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On April 12, Capuchin Franciscan Father Raniero Cantalamessa, the preacher of the papal household since 1980, preached the fifth of five Lenten sermons in the Redemptoris Mater Chapel of the Apostolic Palace.

