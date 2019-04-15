Catholic World News

Nearly 3,000 allegations of religious discrimination filed with EEOC in 2018

April 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on Equal Opportunity Employment Commission

CWN Editor's Note: Over 71% of allegations were found to have no reasonable cause, according to data released by the agency.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!