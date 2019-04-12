Catholic World News

Protect unborn human life, Mexican bishops urge

April 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on CEM (Spanish)

CWN Editor's Note: “in this time of grace and conversion, we urge everyone to embrace a more determined and effective commitment ... [to] the promotion, care, and defense of human life from the moment of conception until natural death,” the bishops said in their recent statement.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!