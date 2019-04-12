Catholic World News

Sudan’s military overthrows Bashir; British lawmaker says too soon for Christians to celebrate

April 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on ICN

CWN Editor's Note: Sudan—a Muslim nation distinct from largely Christian and animist South Sudan—was ruled by Omar al-Bashir from 1989 until an April 11 coup. “The hallmark of President Bashir’s genocidal rule has been the persecution of Christians and the merciless ethnic cleansing of black African Sudanese citizens,” said Lord David Alton. “Until the transitional authorities in Khartoum distance themselves from the fundamentalist Islamism of the past 30 years, there is no guarantee the Sudanese will enjoy a peaceful, free and prosperous future.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!