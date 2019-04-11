Catholic World News

Pontifical academy examines ‘revolution in personalized medicine’

April 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The Revolution of Personalized Medicine: Are We Going to Cure All Diseases, and at What Price?” was the subject of a two-day workshop of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences. Professor Yechiel Michael Barilan of Tel Aviv University, the workshop’s academic director, discussed the workshop with Vatican News.

