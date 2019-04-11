Catholic World News

Vatican Secretary of State begins spiritual retreat for South Sudan’s government, opposition leaders

April 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013, and the Vatican is hosting a unique retreat for government, opposition, and religious leaders to foster reconciliation.

