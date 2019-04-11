Catholic World News

US ambassador celebrates 35 years of diplomatic relations with the Holy See

April 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on US Embassy to the Holy See

CWN Editor's Note: Ambassador Callista Gingrich, who assumed her post in 2017, is the 11th US Ambassador to the Holy See.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!