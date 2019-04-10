Catholic World News

Peruvian archbishop wins defamation verdict against journalist

April 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A Peruvian journalist has been found guilty of defamation against Archbishop Jose Antonio Eguren Anselmi of Piura. The journalist, Pedro Salinas, had criticized the archbishop’s handling of abuse complaints within a lay movement, the Sodalitum Christianae Vitae, whose founder was disciplined by the Vatican in 2018. Salinas said that the verdict against him was “a farce;“ he plans to appeal.

