Chinese faithful block police from razing Marian shrine

April 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese Catholics in the Taibai district have surrounded a Marian shrine, hoping to thwart plans by police to demolish the sanctuary. The shrine is located in Fengxiang province, where earlier this month police razed a parish. Government authorities in the province are pressing all Catholics to join the Patriotic Association.

