Vatican preparing new norms to hold bishops accountable on abuse?

April 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican is working on new proposals to hold bishops accountable for their handling of sex-abuse complaints, the Reuters news service reports. The new guidelines would also cover complaints of abuse by bishops themselves. The proposal—which would reportedly take the form of a motu proprio—would be the third effort launched by the Vatican to address negligence by bishops. A proposed tribunal for bishops was approved by Pope Francis in 2015 but later scrapped; in a motu proprio released in 2016 the Pontiff detailed how bishops could be removed for gross negligence.

