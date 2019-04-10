Catholic World News

No-fault divorce proposal undermines marriage: British bishop

April 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A proposal to introduce “no-fault” divorce in the UK would mean that “the trust and commitment vital for its success will be undermined at the outset,” said Bishop Peter Doyle of Northampton, speaking on behalf of the Catholic bishops of England and Wales.

