Catholic World News

German bishops publish ‘10 theses on climate protection’

April 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On April 3, the date of the document’s publication, Bishop Franz-Josef Overbeck of Essen warned that the window of time in which mankind is able to halt climate change is rapidly disappearing.

