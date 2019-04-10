Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Malley: Massachusetts abortion bills will have ‘radical consequences for society’

April 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for the full text of the Boston archbishop’s statement on the ROE Act.

