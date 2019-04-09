Catholic World News

Vatican hosting unique retreat for political, religious leaders of South Sudan

April 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican is hosting a spiritual retreat for religious and political leaders from South Sudan on April 10-11. The retreat—proposed by the Archbishop Canterbury, Dr. Justin Welby, and approved by Pope Francis—is designed to aid the peace process in the troubled young African country. President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan will attend along with four of the country’s five vice-presidents. Archbishop John Baptist Odama of Gulu (Uganda), and the Father Agbonkhianmeghe Orobator, the president of the Conference of Major Superiors of Africa and Madagascar, will preach.

