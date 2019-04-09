Catholic World News

Indian bishop to face rape charges

April 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Indian prosecutors have formally charged Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar with rape. The bishop, who was arrested last year and later released on bail, is cited for multiple counts of rape; the alleged victim is a Catholic nun. Bishop Mulakkal has insisted that he is innocent.

