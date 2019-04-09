Catholic World News

Cardinal O’Brien turns 80, no longer eligible to participate in papal conclave

April 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Edmund O’Brien, the former Archbishop of Baltimore and current grand master of the Knights of the Holy Sepulcher, has passed his 80th birthday and is no longer eligible to vote in a papal conclave. There are now 121 cardinal-electors among the 222 living members of the College of Cardinals. There are 9 American cardinal-electors—down from 11 who took part in the past two conclaves.

