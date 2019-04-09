Catholic World News

Jordan’s king, in Assisi, highlights importance of Muslim-Catholic dialogue

April 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Together, our faiths make up more than half the people on earth,” King Abdullah II said in a recent talk. “It has never been more important to come together in harmony.”

