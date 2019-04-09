Catholic World News

Pope visits Roman parish

April 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During his visit to the parish of San Giulio in Monteverde (Italian website), Pope Francis spoke with groups of parishioners, heard confessions, and celebrated Mass (video).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

