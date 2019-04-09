Catholic World News

Federal appeals court upholds Kentucky ‘ultrasound’ abortion law

April 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The law requires abortionists “to first perform an ultrasound and attempt to show and describe the image to the patient, as well as play an audible heartbeat of the fetus,” according to the report.

