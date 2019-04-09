Catholic World News

Church cautious as India heads for national elections

April 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 1.3 billion is 80% Hindu, 14% Muslim, 2% Christian, and 2% Sikh. The 2019 Indian general election takes place from April 11 to May 19.

