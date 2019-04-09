Catholic World News
‘No back doors, no end-runs’: Pompeo vows total end to foreign aid for abortion
April 09, 2019
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: Mike Pompeo assumed the office of US Secretary of State in April 2018.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
