Vatican Secretary of State: ‘Cautious optimism’ about papal journey to South Sudan

April 09, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013, and the nation’s president and opposition leader are meeting at the Vatican for a spiritual retreat.

