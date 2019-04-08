Catholic World News

Vatican moves several candidates closer to beatification

April 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has moved several candidates closer to beatification, with a series of decrees issued on April 6. The decrees confirmed a miracle through the intercession of Donizetti Tavares de Lima (1882—1961), a Brazilian priest; and testified to the “heroic virtues” displayed by:

Carlo Cavina (1820-1880), an Italian priest;

Raffaele da Sant’Elia a Pianisi (1816-1901), an Italian Capuchin priest;

Damiano da Bozzano (1898—1997), a Brazilian Capuchin priest;

Victorin Nymphas Arnaud Pagés (1885—1966), a French religious who died in Puerto Rico;

Consolata Betrone (1903—1964), an Italian Poor Clare religious;

Nelson Santana (1955—1964), a Brazilian who died in childhood; and

Gaetana Tolomeo (1936—1997), and Italian lay woman.

