Accused Chicago priest cleared of sex abuse, returns to parish

April 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archdiocesan policies “call us to do everything possible to restore the good name of priests when the process has determined the allegations to be unfounded,” Cardinal Blase Cupich wrote in a letter. “This, too, is a matter of justice. Therefore, both out of regard for Father [Gary] Graf and all our priests, I am resolved to see that Father Graf’s good name is restored.”

