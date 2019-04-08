Catholic World News
Vatican announces June papal visit to Camerino
April 08, 2019
» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office
CWN Editor's Note: The east-central Italian town was the site of a devastating 2016 earthquake.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!