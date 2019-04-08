Catholic World News

Guam’s new archbishop pledges focus on penance, reparation

April 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Michael Jude Byrnes, coadjutor archbishop of Agaña since 2016, became archbishop after the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith deprived his predecessor of his office for sexually abusing minors.

