Catholic World News

Be transformed by Christ and do good, Pope tells German Franciscan charity

April 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On April 6, Pope Francis spoke with members of the Missionszentrale der Franziskaner in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of its founding.

