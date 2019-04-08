Catholic World News

‘You shall worship the Lord, your God’ is theme of papal preacher’s 4th Lenten sermon

April 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Cantalamessa.org

CWN Editor's Note: On April 5, Capuchin Franciscan Father Raniero Cantalamessa, the preacher of the papal household since 1980, preached the fourth of five Lenten sermons in the Redemptoris Mater Chapel of the Apostolic Palace. His first sermon was “Blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God”; his second sermon, “Return within yourselves”; and his third sermon, “Idolatry, the antithesis of the living God”.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!