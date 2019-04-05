Catholic World News

Nun who fights human trafficking will write mediations for Stations on Good Friday

April 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has asked Sister Eugenia Bonetti, a Consolata missionary, to prepare the mediations that will be used for the Stations of the Cross on Good Friday in the Roman Coliseum. Sister Bonetti has worked for years against human trafficking and slavery.

