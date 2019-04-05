Catholic World News

Former Guam archbishop insists on innocence despite Vatican ruling

April 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Anthony Apuron, who has been removed from his post as Archbishop of Agana, Guam, after conviction on sex-abuse charges, insists that he is innocent. The former archbishop said that he is “deeply saddened” by the Vatican decision upholding the verdict against him, which is “analogous to a death sentence” because he is forbidden to live in his native Guam again. Oddly, although the Vatican disciplinary action prevents him from acting as a bishop, he remains a priest.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

