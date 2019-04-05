Catholic World News

Cardinal Sarah: Church should not promote mass migration

April 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “If Europe disappears, and with it the invaluable values of the old continent, Islam will invade the world,” said the prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments. “And we will totally change culture, anthropology, and moral vision.”

