Philippine bishop blasts nation’s president for calling his mother a ‘whore’

April 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In an April 2 speech, President Rodrigo Duterte “called me a son of a whore for allegedly attacking him from the Church pulpit—which I have never ever done,” Bishop Pablo Virgilio David. Paying tribute to his mother, who raised 13 children, he added, “Our family does not expect anyone in government to give her a recognition for her immense contribution in nation-building. But we do not expect anyone either, to insult her memory and call her a whore. She does not deserve it.”

