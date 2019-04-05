Catholic World News

Pope releases video for monthly prayer intention

April 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s April prayer intention is “for doctors and their humanitarian collaborators in war zones, who risk their lives to save the lives of others.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!