Chinese authorities raze ‘underground’ parish church

April 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese officials demolished a Catholic parish building in Qianyang on March 4. The building had housed the parish church and a medical clinic operated by nuns for poor residents of the area. No reason was given for razing the building, but the local diocese has not recognized the authority of the government-backed Patriotic Association.

