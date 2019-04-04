Catholic World News

Eschew ‘fake news,’ Pope tells journalists

April 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking to visiting German journalists on April 4, Pope Francis encouraged them “to ensure that there are facts instead of fake news, objectivity instead of rumours, precise research instead of approximate titles.”

