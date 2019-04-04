Catholic World News

CDF upholds abuse conviction of Guam archbishop, deprives him of his office

April 04, 2019

» Continue to this story on Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1945, Archbishop Anthony Sablan Apuron, a Capuchin Franciscan, was ordained to the priesthood in 1972 and to the episcopate in 1983. Two years later, he was named apostolic administrator of Agaña, Guam, and the following year, he became archbishop. “The penalties imposed are as follows: the privation of office; the perpetual prohibition from dwelling, even temporarily, in the jurisdiction of the Archdiocese of Agaña; and the perpetual prohibition from using the insignia attached to the rank of Bishop.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!